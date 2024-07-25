© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Father Altman: The Catholic Church is at WAR with Marxism
30 views • 9 months ago
Father Altman: The Catholic Church is at WAR with MarxismIn a speech for the LifeSite-sponsored Traditional Eucharist Revival event in Indianapolis last Friday, Fr. James Altman delivered a powerful speech on the necessity of the Holy Eucharist, the battle for the human soul, and the ongoing war Catholics are engaged in against globalist, Marxist-minded forces.
