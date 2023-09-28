As the US Military Goes Woke, China Could Surpass It Sooner Than Expected

Did you know the US Army missed its recent recruiting goal by 25% or 60,000 new soldiers? It’s the worst recruiting crisis for the Pentagon since the end of the draft in 1973.

Even families with military backgrounds, typically the source of most recruits, are becoming less inclined to endorse military life. Polls have shown an overly politicized military leadership and woke training programs and policies as the main reason for the steep drop.

For instance, critical race theory has embedded itself in the US military. This includes spreading racial narratives that erode unit cohesion, classes on anti-racism, training against so-called radicalization, barring white service members from specific diversity training sessions, and the deliberate silencing of opposing viewpoints, among other policies.

West Point has introduced a minor in “Diversity and Inclusion,” while the Naval Academy provides courses that focus on themes related to “critical race theory” and “intersectionality.” The US Air Force has even held recurring drag shows.

As part of this year’s “Pride” celebration, the Department of Defense trumpeted the story of a transgender soldier on social media.

