5G and 2G Mesh Node

I show you some of the 2G and 5G mesh node dashboard functions on my laptop. Mesh Nodes are simply routerboards and dishes that have been flashed with new software to turn them into radios. Anything that can be done with the internet and computer can be done with a Mesh Node. Best of all, it's a completely decentralized form of communication.