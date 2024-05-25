Trump frames himself as 'populist champion', Biden campaign preps aggressive campaign strategy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Trump held a campaign rally in the Bronx amid his hush money trial. This comes as President Biden prepares for an aggressive campaign strategy. NBC News' Mike Memoli, Yamiche Alcindor and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker join Katy Tur to discuss the road to November.
