Tina Peters On Colorado’s 2020 Election Fraud: FEDS PERSECUTE Election Integrity Whistleblower

Stew Peters Show





June 16, 2023





Gold Star Mom and election whistleblower Tina Peters is here to talk about the voter fraud she uncovered in Colorado when she was the County Clerk of Mesa County, Co.

Voting machines had internet access even though we were told that was an impossibility.

The Colorado state government has accused Tina Peters of illegally accessing voting records.

It is imperative for states across the nation to stop using electronic voting machines.

J. Alex Halderman testified before Congress in 2017 that the voting machines were compromised.

In 2022, Tina Peters ran for Colorado Secretary of State and believes that election was stolen as well.

County Clerks across the country are intimidated from speaking out because of the political persecution of Tina Peters.

The people who want a one world government understand that America must fall in order for their globalist goals to be realized.

Every patriot must wake up, stand up, and do something.

America First supporters must continue sharing truthful alternative media platforms like the Stew Peters show to wake more people up.

To donate and help Tina Peters with her legal defense go to http://TinaPeters.us

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

