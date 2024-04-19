Baseball player (17) suddenly collapses, dies; has “old person’s heart; outer layers had hardened”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MAR 24, 2024. Rio Grande High School baseball player Isaac Venzor Prado was exercising when his heart suddenly stopped. He was transferred to the hospital where he died two days later.
Albuquerqu Journal writes, “The doctors said Venzor Prado had ‘an old person’s heart; the outer layers had hardened,’ according to [Ravens coach Orlando] Griego.”
https://www.abqjournal.com/news/rio-grande-baseball-mourns-the-loss-of-one-of-its-own/article_6a14a8ea-ebd0-11ee-a283-575e8afc8c11.html
KOAT video source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZhVTMMb8VU
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/