The Dire Truth - (Satanic Ritual Abuse)

After first finding this documentary it was titled "Snuff-movies, SRA, Cannibalism, Dutroux The Dire Truth - Abused Children, Tormented Souls." At the 54.23 point is mention of two other presentations "Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses" and "The X-Dossiers." The first four links below relate to those matters. Below again is other information related to SRA or dark occult networks and covens.





A large cache of background info regarding the Dutroux Affair

http://www.whale.to/c/belgian_xdossiers.html





(requires reuploading: give time) Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses (29 mins)



https://www.bitchute.com/video/rIDNYClhIIiG/





Late edit: I've noticed the two links below are not subtitled for English speakers (I'll try to find some that are).





The X-Dossiers - part 1 (38mins)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtdwBgSvUQY&ab_channel=Michiel





The X-Dossiers - part 2 (48mins)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p0BfaV5Jb4&ab_channel=Michiel





======================================================





Satanism, Lesbianism, Feminism, Abortion, and WitchCraft (19 mins)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZWwbbIRu6EFH/

(key sections are 08.40 to 09.11, 12.56 to 13.25, 17.37 until end)





Conspiracy of Silence (Franklin scandal documentary) (1hr 55mins)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lZ4wanMdpPmt/





Truth Speakers 2 Truth Seekers !! (30 mins)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Kb77oKbCsi6/





Satanic Ritual Abuse Report - (Oprah Winfrey show 1989) (11 mins)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MNmvPvuONA8i/





Satanism and the Deep State (9 mins)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fgC03ta7vGSc/