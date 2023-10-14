The 'True' Jew Does Not Hate Palestinians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOTE: You don't have to be a Muslim or a Jew to watch this video right through to the end. You just need to be willing to be educated a little more on the Middle East problem
Dr. Safiyyah Ally, from 'Let The Quran Speak' (YouTube), conducts an interesting and informative interview with Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss regarding the on-going problems in the Middle East surrounding the Israeli and the Palestinian conflict.
Video Source:
Let The Quran Speak featuring special guest, Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss
Closing Theme Music:
'Be My Guest' by Alex Melodic
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'Let The Quran Speak', Rabbi Weiss or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sat16:51