"John Bolton is a low-life but he served me a purpose" - Trump comments on the raids of Bolton's home and office.

An American military official confirmed to RIA Novosti that the National Guard stationed in Washington DC will be issued weapons.

The US has classified intelligence about negotiations on Ukraine from London and other allies, CBS News reports citing sources.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard issued a directive to intelligence officers on July 20, ordering that all information about Russian-Ukrainian negotiations not be shared with US partners.

In particular, this information cannot be shared with the so-called "Five Eyes" — an intelligence alliance that includes US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The directive classifies all data about the negotiations as "NOFORN," or "no foreign dissemination." The memorandum also restricts the distribution of materials within agencies that gather intelligence. It is specified that this does not concern diplomatic information — only intelligence data.