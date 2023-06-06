FLASHBACK: US Postal Worker Vindicated! Election Fraud Proves True.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Here is USPS whistleblower Jesse Morgan from Dec 2020 speaking about how he drove a trailer stuffed w 200K ballots from NY to a new, diverted location in PA, at which time they disappeared. Ppl called him a liar. Today, he was vindicated.