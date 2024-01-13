WHY IS BIDEN ALLOWING ILLEGAL ALIENS IN EVERY DAY?

Here's why Joe Biden is bringing millions of illegal aliens into the United States.

The Democrats are absolutely going to try to steal this election however since the general public has caught on to the fact that the machines are corrupt and that the mail-in ballots are corrupt they're just going to import Millions upon millions of individuals who will not be bound by any particular law stopping them from voting for The democrats. If Biden wins the next election, America is equally as finished as Canada is.

