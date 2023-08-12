Peru Alien Attack, Jupiter Space Station, 30 UFO craft secretly studied – Exopolitics Today – Week in Review – Aug 12, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exopolitics Today the Week in Review examines continued pushback against David Grusch’s UFO testimony; alien attacks in Peru as prelude to false flag attack; UFOs and the Bible; US Space Command and Artemis Accord signatories take control of the solar system; claims that up to 30 extraterrestrial craft have been retrieved and studied; personal reflections on the Lahaina, Hawaii wildfire, and more.
