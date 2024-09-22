© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Live Tour in Hershey, PA: The New Opposition Party, Saving Rural America & Why Trump Seeks Advice From His Gardener
* For 40 years, we haven’t had an opposition party.
* Now we do.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 September 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/jd-vance-tour
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1837899662650388492