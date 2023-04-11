NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 04/11/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The left has used two things on us, both of which were used extensively by Lenin, Hitler and Stalin, to control the masses and make them willing pawns in their deceipt. Those things I will discuss on today's update. Controlled Opposition, and Black Progaganda. They are being used on all of us in America today, to make us believe the lies of the left and the media, over the truth of the Patriots.