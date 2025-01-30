America's Health Epidemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fat, Sick, Sad & Lonely
* RFK Jr. wants to do with food what we once did with cigarettes: no one banned smoking; they just educated us on how it affects our bodies.
* The same companies that put addictive chemical additives in cigarettes also put it in our food.
* Americans should have the healthiest food, the most transparent industries and the safest pharmaceuticals.
* This should never be a partisan issue — but today in Washington, it was.
* Politicians are yelling at the one guy whose mission in life is health.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 January 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6367976074112