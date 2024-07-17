BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Concealed Carry on US Sports Feat. Highlight: Homeowner Defends Against Armed Intruder in Ponka City
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
14 views • 10 months ago

The most comprehensive educational and preparatory legal program for American Gun Owners. Gun owners have reason to be concerned with changing and confusing laws that ensnare and trap them. This course is anchored by over 40 High Def video interviews with one of the nation's top attorneys and several downloadable resources, workbooks, and guides to help the gun owner prepare their legal defense while also better understanding the laws that affect them.

https://bit.ly/AmericanGunLaw


We dive into a harrowing incident in Ponka City where a homeowner was forced to defend his residence against an armed intruder. At around 7 PM on a quiet Sunday evening, a 29-year-old suspect attempted to forcibly enter a home, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Learn the critical lessons from this encounter about the importance of readiness and home security, especially in domestic situations. Watch now for insights and tips on protecting your home and loved ones.

https://bit.ly/AmericanGunLaw


The Concealed Carry Show. Now Streaming On US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

gunsgun controlar 15ammoconcealed carrygun lawsgun ownerussportsnetworkussportsradio
