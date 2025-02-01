1/31/25 TRUMP BANS Brennan, FBI Purge, AA5342 Assault, PA Crash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/31/25 Today, Trump Banned Brennan, Bolton & dozens former Intel officials from entering the WH & ALL Federal Buildings! Top FBI Officials promoted by Wray: Fired. The Assault on Reagan Int'l appears to be an operation: remote control of the COG B Hawk and last minute redirection of AA5342. America is at war & Trump's full frontal assault against the globalists embedded in the US federal Government is We, the Peoples', WIN! Prayers and Action! We Are Free!!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
President Trump’s Social Media:
Donald J Trump Int'l Airport:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/house-republicans-reintroduce-bill-rename-washington-dulles-airport/
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
TAKE ACTION: 202-224-5824! Cassidy! RFK!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/patriots-immediate-call-action-call-senator-cassidy-ask/
Brennan et al Banned from Fed Bldgs:
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-trump-bans-john-brennan-from-all-federal-buildings-mace/
Black Hawk/AA5342 COG:
https://news.yahoo.com/news/mid-air-collision-shines-light-234550511.html
Army withholding Pilot's Name:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/army-withholding-name-female-crew-member-reagan-airport/
Remote Control of Crashes:
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for War in the Streets:
Antifa Activation, Trump Target: GW
https://gwebb.substack.com/p/the-secret-life-of-thomas-crooks?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
George Webb: Antifa Operatives Activated
https://gwebb.substack.com/p/the-secret-life-of-thomas-crooks?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
George Webb Black Hawk:
https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1885423260265046184/video/1
Soros Owned Radio Stations DOX ICE Ops:
https://thepostmillennial.com/george-soros-owned-radio-station-doxes-undercover-ice-agents-operating-in-san-jose-california
Rick Grenell secures release Of US citizens held in VZ:
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/01/breaking-trump-envoy-richard-grenell-secures-release-of-americans-held-in-venezuela-amid-tense-relations/
PA Crash: Missouri Emergency Surgery
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/plane-crashes-in-philadelphia-multiple-casualties-reported-5802481?utm_source=RTNews&src_src=RTNews&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2025-01-31-5&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2025-01-31-5&utm_medium=email&utm_term=digital&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY%2BcqYhIHzOHA%2BaAG8GZWBgq0P6XXGJSQBECxDVeFYXs%3D
https://www.usfigureskating.org/news/press-release/2025-prevagen-us-figure-skating-championships-lineup-announced
Pediatrician's latest book: “Vax Facts” by Paul Thomas M.D.
https://www.paulthomasmd.com/drpaulsblog/vax-facts-the-book-ive-wanted-to-write-for-a-decade
Listen to “The Blessing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!