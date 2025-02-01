1/31/25 TRUMP BANS Brennan, FBI Purge, AA5342 Assault, PA Crash

1/31/25 Today, Trump Banned Brennan, Bolton & dozens former Intel officials from entering the WH & ALL Federal Buildings! Top FBI Officials promoted by Wray: Fired. The Assault on Reagan Int'l appears to be an operation: remote control of the COG B Hawk and last minute redirection of AA5342. America is at war & Trump's full frontal assault against the globalists embedded in the US federal Government is We, the Peoples', WIN! Prayers and Action! We Are Free!!





Brennan et al Banned from Fed Bldgs:

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/just-in-trump-bans-john-brennan-from-all-federal-buildings-mace/





Black Hawk/AA5342 COG:

https://news.yahoo.com/news/mid-air-collision-shines-light-234550511.html





Army withholding Pilot's Name:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/army-withholding-name-female-crew-member-reagan-airport/





Remote Control of Crashes:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html





Hakeem Jeffries Calls for War in the Streets:

Antifa Activation, Trump Target: GW

https://gwebb.substack.com/p/the-secret-life-of-thomas-crooks?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





George Webb: Antifa Operatives Activated

https://gwebb.substack.com/p/the-secret-life-of-thomas-crooks?utm_campaign=email-post&r=jkgsn&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

George Webb Black Hawk:

https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1885423260265046184/video/1







Soros Owned Radio Stations DOX ICE Ops:

https://thepostmillennial.com/george-soros-owned-radio-station-doxes-undercover-ice-agents-operating-in-san-jose-california





Rick Grenell secures release Of US citizens held in VZ:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/01/breaking-trump-envoy-richard-grenell-secures-release-of-americans-held-in-venezuela-amid-tense-relations/





PA Crash: Missouri Emergency Surgery

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/plane-crashes-in-philadelphia-multiple-casualties-reported-5802481?utm_source=RTNews&src_src=RTNews&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2025-01-31-5&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2025-01-31-5&utm_medium=email&utm_term=digital&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY%2BcqYhIHzOHA%2BaAG8GZWBgq0P6XXGJSQBECxDVeFYXs%3D





https://www.usfigureskating.org/news/press-release/2025-prevagen-us-figure-skating-championships-lineup-announced





