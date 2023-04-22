BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A press conference was also held to announce the arrest of two Chinatown men responsible for helping the Chinese Communist Party set up a secret Communist Party police station in lower Manhattan
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
13 views • 04/22/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2extdk36f2

本周一4月17日 当乔丹先生和众议院司法委员会正在举行关于曼哈顿地区司法系统的武器化的实地听证会。还举行了一次新闻发布会，宣布逮捕了两名中国城的男子，他们负责帮助中国共产党建立了一个位于曼哈顿下城的中共秘密警察站。

This Monday, April 17th, Mr. Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee were holding a field hearing on the weaponization of the justice system. A press conference was also held to announce the arrest of two Chinatown men responsible for helping the Chinese Communist Party set up a secret Communist Party police station in lower Manhattan.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #nfsc #mos #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp #arrestharrylu #arrestchenjinping


