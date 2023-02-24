BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Breaking news: A fire broke out in the hotel where Fay Fay lived in the early morning, and Fay Fay has escaped safely
0 view • 02/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29mnzw15f8

02/24/2023 Breaking news: A fire broke out in the hotel where Fay Fay lived in the early morning, and Fay Fay has escaped safely. A fire was reported at the Park Lane Hotel on Central Park South. The FDNY says this was a duct fire that happened while contractors did work in the hotel's second-floor kitchen. It then spread to the third and fourth floors, but luckily, guests stay on higher floors at this hotel. Officials say no one was injured in the incident.


02/24/2023 突发：飞飞住的酒店凌晨发生大火，飞飞已经安全逃出。据报道，中央公园南部的柏宁酒店发生了火灾。纽约消防局表示，这是一起由承包商在酒店二楼厨房工作时引发的烟道火灾，火势随后蔓延到三楼和四楼。但幸运的是，酒店的客人都住在较高的楼层。据官方表示，没有人员在这次事件中受伤。


