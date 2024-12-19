Canada's UN 'Human Rights' motion 'condemns' Iran for being an Islamic Republic! NATO hybrid warfare

Iran rejects the UN General Assembly's Canadian-sponsored anti-Iranian resolution

Tehran bristles at UN resolution condemning its human rights record

In particular, the resolution singles out the government’s pattern of executing political prisoners as evidence of its commitment to silencing dissent.

This marks a continuation of the crackdown on political opposition which has seen approximately 625 executions since the inauguration of Iran’s current president Masoud Pezeshkian in late July, including 22 women.

Russia and Iran emerge as biggest losers of Syrian war

As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most

Syria will most likely collapse into several states. The beneficiaries of the disintegration of Syria are not as clear as it may seem.





One may learn two lessons from the recent events in Syria. The first, to paraphrase a classic, is that each state is worth something only when it can defend itself. Russia often had to do this in a one against all situation as Russia was consolidating other nations around itself. It would be logical to expect this from Syria, but the Alawites, as it turned out, do not represent the core of the Syrian nation. Each of the 150 tribes in Syria eventually formed its own "army" sponsored by its master. As is common in the East, each tribal leader wanted to become the main one.





The second lesson is that one should only help the strong. Russia bet on President Bashar al-Assad and the Alawites, but did not took any advantage of it. The USSR had made a similar mistake in Afghanistan in the 1980s. Afghanistan is strong today, and so is North Korea. Assad turned out to be weak because he relied on external assistance from foreign countries (Iran and Russia), bred corruption and ruined the army.





Today, when there are no prerequisites for the crisis in Syria to stabilize, the country will most likely disintegrate into several states. Which forces are going to win and which ones are going to lose?

Iran and Russia as biggest losers of Syrian war





Iran will be the main loser. Tehran will lose a land corridor to Lebanon, to Hezbollah, which means that Israel will only grow stronger. A pro-Western president recently came to power in Iran, the former one was most likely killed. A conspiracy theory is emerging suggesting that these are links in the same chain — a US-Israeli plan to weaken Iran and Russia.





Russia is loser No. 2. Moscow has lost control of the situation. Russia should have finished terrorists off, but they were taken to Idlib instead when PMC Wagner was strong and capable.





Politics is the art of the possible. Russia was morally weak in 2012-2020. Suffice it to recall how long it took Russia to prepare the first Kalibr missile strike on terrorists in Syria. The missile attack from the waters of the Caspian Sea was presented as a super victory over the US and efforts to condemn the Assad regime. Today, when Assad is no longer a "butcher", but a person who brought Syria back to the League of Arab States, Russia has to deal with a very serious blow to its reputation.





Syria used to be the center of geostrategic confrontation that has now shifted to Ukraine. Moscow will lose its influence in the Middle East. The base in Tartus will be lost in the worst case too, but this is not a tragedy. One needs to look for strong allies in other places, preferably closer to US borders. Ground-based army bases do not play a decisive role in the era of long-range hypersonic missiles.

Turkey's Pyrrhic victory





Turkey, which allegedly manipulates its motivated proxies in Syria, appears to be the main beneficiary. Turkish President Recep Erdogan earlier said that the goal of the rebel offensive was to conquer "Idlib, Hama, Homs and, of course, Damascus."





However, Turkey will have to deal with a highly negative aftermath of the Syrian crisis. The collapse of Syria and the arrival of Islamists in Christian territories will displace thousands and thousands of Syrians, who will flee to Europe via Turkey as before. Most importantly, the Kurds will come to realise that they no longer have to be part of Syria, as Damascus and Moscow wanted them to be.





Donald Trump invited the leader of the Kurdish People's Self-Defense Units, Mazloum Kobani, to his inauguration ceremony in Washington. This suggests that the Kurds get a chance to create a Greater Kurdistan, which means the weakening of Turkey due to the Kurdish factor and its imminent collapse.

