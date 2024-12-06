⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (from 30 November to 6 December 2024)

▫️From 30 Nov to 6 Dec 2024 , the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered six group strikes by precision weaponry and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at power facilities that support the work of the UKR defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, an electronic reconnaissance centre, as well as arsenals, ammunition depots, deployment sites of the AFU formations, special operations units, foreign instructors and mercenaries.

All the assigned targets of precision strikes have been engaged.

▫️Over the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk reg.

Aviation, UAVs, and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two tank brigades, five mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one marine brigade, and four territorial defence brigades.

Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of two air assault brigs of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, one natl guard brig, and two border detachments of the State Border Guard Service of UKR.

Over the week, in the Sever GOFs area of responsibility, the AFU losses amounted to up to 2,210 troops, 9 tanks, including 1 German-made Leopard tank, 42 armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 52 motor vehicles, and 16 field artillery guns.

▫️Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, 7 mech'd brigs, one airborne brig, one jaeger brig of the AFU, four territorial defence brigs, and two natl guard brigs. 64 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses to more than 3,565 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, nine armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 36 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, including seven NATO-made 155-mm howitzers.

8 electronic warfare stations and counter-battery radars as well as 17 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active operations, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Ilyinka and Romanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of seven mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two airmobile brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one marine brigade. Six counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

AFU losses more than 2,400 troops, 8 armoured fighting vehics, 25 motor vehics, 6 field artill guns, including 4 Western-made ones.

3 electronic warfare stations & 6 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences & liberated Petrovka & Pustynka (DPR).



Losses inflicted on one heavy mech'd brigade, 5 mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one infantry brig, one jaeger brig of the AFU, two marine brigs, one special operations brig, five territorial defence brigs, and two natl guard brigs. 72 counter-attacks of the enemy were repelled.



Over a week, in this direction, the AFU losses amounted to more than 3,600 troops, 31 armoured fighting vehicles, including one Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 6 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 1 U.S.-made M1117 armoured personnel carrier, 16 armoured fighting vehics, including 2 Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehics, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehic, one UK-made Mastiff armoured fighting vehic, 12 Kozak armoured fighting vehics, 21 motor vehics, and 31 field artill guns.



▫️Vostok GOFs liberated Novodarovka (Zaporozhye reg) & Sukhiye Yaly (DPR).

Losses inflicted on 4 mech'd brigs of the AFU & 7 territorial def brigs.

15 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.



AFU losses up to 950 troops, 5 tanks, including 3 German-made Leopard tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehics, including U.S.-made 4 MaxxPro & 4 HMMWV armoured fighting vehics, 29 motor vehics, and 14 field artillery guns, including 5 155-mm SP'd artill guns.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on 4 mech'd brigs, 1 infantry brig of the AFU, & 3 territorial defence brigs.



AFU losses up to 435 troops, 30 motor vehics, 4 electronic warfare stations, & 6 ammo depots.



▫️AD units shot down 1 Neptune long-range guided missile, 4 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 441 fixed-wing UAVs.



Naval Aviation of the Black Sea Fleet wiped out 8 AFU uncrewed surface vehics.



▫️Over the week, 61 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.



📊In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,354 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,685 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,085 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,061 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.