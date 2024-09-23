What Can YOU Do to Help Victims of Human Trafficking? - Angela Schermerhorn

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveAngela SchermerhornWEBSITE: https://skippydeedoodah.com/“In 2014, I began understanding that there was a human trafficking crisis (I thought it was a European problem only). So I began volunteering and donating to servant minded organizations that I found and trusted to be accountable with finances, and free from corruption.Earlier, in 2013 I began learning the benefits of skipping and incorporated it into my workouts (usually late at night when I couldn’t be seen). I found myself always humming “zippity do da” from the old Disney movie and eventually convinced two “fitness friends” that were goofy enough to occasionally join me in a skip. I discovered it was much less embarrassing to be adults skipping in a group. Our adult HAPPY exercise would always get smiles, honks, and waves from those passing by to see adults skipping. After all, skipping is just for children, right?Eventually, my friends learned on our skips of the child sex trafficking crisis and wanted to help end these crimes against children.One night while I was skipping, and conversing with God. I usually hum the old Disney movie tune “zippity do da”... as I approached a stop sign, my heart turned to the cries of the trafficked, the enslaved children. It was at that stop sign, I received a download from Him at that moment. “Think about all the suffering trafficked children that SKIPPED a happy childhood. I want you to SKIP for those that SKIPPED an innocent childhood.”And SkippyDeeDooDah was born!p.s. To date, I have not been called to operate a non-profit organization, but ONLY to raise resources to directly FUND established non-profits that are already actively and intensely working to eradicate child trafficking… therefore SkippyDeeDooDah exists to a non-profit organization.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: