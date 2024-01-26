Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Fire On Gazans Seeking Aid (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
29 views
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Novara Media at:-

https://youtu.be/1RuWgEtfvkg?si=RIyu6HYKp5ydiG9v

25 Jan 2024 Novara Live - NEW episodes every weekday 6pm UK

Novara Live broadcasts every weekday from 6PM on YouTube and Twitch.

Episodes of Downstream are released Sundays at 6PM on YouTube.

__________________________


Can you help fund people-powered media? To be ready for next year, we need 5,000 of you to join our regular supporters and back our work.


Donate one hour’s wage per month, or whatever you can afford at http://novara.media/support today.



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket