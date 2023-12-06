© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holiday Bark
-1 bag (12oz) Organic semi-sweet chocolate chips
-3/4 cup Organic Almonds
-1/4 cup Organic Goji Berries
-1/4 cup Organic Freeze-Dried Whole Raspberries (crushed)
-1/4 cup Pistachios (chopped)
-1/2 Tbsp Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1. Melt the chocolate chips over boiling water
2. Stir in the almonds
3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
4. Spread out the mixture on to the lined baking sheet
5. Add toppings and gently press them down
6. Refrigerate until firm. Break or cut into pieces. Enjoy!