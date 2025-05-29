© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"DARPA... in... 2012 or 2014... specifically stated... We are developing mRNA technology to address future bioweapons... Pfizer... they were just paid whores... Same thing with the medical organizations... Same thing with the hospitals... nothing but paid whores."
Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has 44 years of obstetrical experience and specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, is taken from an interview with L Todd Wood.
