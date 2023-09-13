Meet The Guardians of Gaia Elements, Activation Art Series 💨🌎🔥💦 By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Another HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT AND ART REVEAL! I am unveiling my newest artcreation series. These beautiful images are filled with power, inspiration,
and activation galore. The gorgeous "Guardians of Gaia Elements" Art Series:
Air, Earth, Fire, and Water! 💨🌎🔥💦Each of the 4 images has their own unique
frequencies, and are actually real beings, which I will share their names in
the video as well. Powerful divine masculine energies with this series, that
coordinates brilliantly with my divine feminine "4 Seasons" Art Series:
Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Enjoy them all! Gaian Love to All! 🌲💚
Lightstar You can purchase the Guardians of Gaia Elements Art Series (and any
of my other art creations) from my website if you want to work with them more
in depth: 🖼️ GET ATTUNEMENT ART https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎨 GET
CUSTOM ART https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL
DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All
Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)
https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐
(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE
ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:
▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)
https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)
https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎
SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:4a9bae636b4c0d58