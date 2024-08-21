Will there always be an England?

Although there is a British song from 1939 that has the line "There will always be an England," is that true? Some have noted cultural dissolution, enough so that they have wondered if England will remain. Does the Bible point to the end of England? While the British Empire was the world's largest, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has less than 1% of its 1920 empire. Will the UK lose more land such as Northern Ireland, Gibraltar, and the Falkland Islands? Will it be conquered? Do biblical and Greco-Roman Catholic prophecies point to the end of the UK? Could the British people be descendants of Joseph's son Ephraim? Why does the Bible show it will be conquered? Dr. Thiel and Stever Dupuie go over these matters.





