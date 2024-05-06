Live Chat with Paul; -187- Skinwalker Ranch S05E02 + UAPDrama + Other UFO vid analysis + Time Travel

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Skinwalker Ranch S05E02 evidence

of bugs birds drones or sky seeds + other UFO vids to look over

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:05:00] (1d) Paul wiped out by sugar free jellies and front tooth broke

and spending time on my reddit channel and flood of haters trying

to kill the karma.. such babies.

[00:09:00] (1e) Ufology is full of cult mentally.. Paul plays a trailer

for Idocracy 2006 movie.. A classic and sums up UFOtwitter well

or USA teens in general

[00:27:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Skinwalker ranch Season 5 - so far , Breakdown!!!

first up ... pro's dont use Emboss filter!!! So funny.. and streaks

and blobs dots look like Bugs again! or sky clutter or tree seeds/cotton

[00:28:40] (2b) 1.6GHZ aka 1600mhz again!!! what could it mean

[00:46:00] (2c) Instead of GPS with 1.6GHZ that could use

a smartphone sensors to calc eqv GPS and see if that corrupts

[00:53:00] (2d) USA freq allocations chart

[01:11:00] (2e) Balloon Letter "A" from Heli referenced again as UFO

[01:12:50] (2f) 3D tower referenced by Travis as same spot GPS and Drone

coms go down so Paul points out the tower is fake due to a known error

on terrain mapping for that system

[01:22:00] (2g) Skinwalker Dead Birds and Cows.. arent so strange as Paul

shows

[01:30:00] (3) UFOman is back with stupid allege UFOs with

LED colored lighting on them.. so what is it Kite/Balloon/drone?

[01:41:50] (3b) Call out Dennett using UFOman Tim to promote book

is super bad of him

[01:42:39] (3c) McKinnon on what he saw while hacking,, Paul

thinks hes legit but mistaken what saw.. as thinks he stumbled

on a star trek or space game NASA employees probably were

playing in lunch time without the bosses permission.

[02:05:00] (3d) single balloon tied to a bunch of balloons

on super low-red

[02:09:00] (3e) Wind fan toy close to car window

[02:24:00] (3f) Fish Kite/Balloon. Paul frustrated can

think of the name of the fish to search it better

[02:31:00] (3g) Paul recommends Halt and Catch Fire Series

if youre a computer buff

[02:32:00] (4) Four Planes in formation can look like Disc's

on low-spec phone cam

[02:36:00] (5) Navy Officer claims Aliens in the bedroom

since the gimbal sightings? Paul questions it as suspect

[02:45:30] (6) Magnet Hole over Russia

[02:57:00] (7) Now confirm CGI VFX for lightning laser beam one

[03:01:10] (8) Kratos secret plane caught on film near AFB

[03:08:00] (9) Manta Ray UUV sub DRONE

[03:18:23] (10) The Vertical Plane - A story of time travel communications

in UK using a 8bit Micro BBC computer with EdWord. Believe it or

Not. Paul says the UFO investigator said it was true as he was

scared of a case for some reason.. after a message from year 2109

[03:46:00] (10b) Paul sets up the proper article.. as other was a promo

summary only but had the images this one dont have of location and computer

[03:54:00] (10c) Paul draws a diagram that fits this story to his multiverse concept!

[04:28:00] (10d) reading out the comments back and forth with the UFO

investigator.. Gary Rowe

[04:49:00] (10e) Paul thinks hes worked out the Canada case that 2109

claim was them = "Charlie Red Star" as numerology comes into

play with the double chapter 7... is 77 and characters in charlie redstar is 77

[05:07:00] (11) Paul ends the comment reading, may resume more of

this case another time. Now shows a Gary's UFO cases and him

on YT presentation on cases he investigated





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









