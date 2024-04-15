WW3 & THE WAR FOR HUMANITY! - Iran False Flag On Israel EXPOSED! - Who Benefits From This

World Alternative Media





April 15, 2024





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET ORGANIC COFFEE, MANUKA HONEY AND MUSHROOM TINCTURES HERE:

https://madtravnutrition.com/

Use Code "Josh" and save 10%!

Support the work of Jaymie Icke & Ickonic!





HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the false flag attack on Israel allegedly by Iran which of course is part of the scripted global agenda for World War 3.

While US drones hardly work in Ukraine, we're supposed to believe that despite weeks of warnings, Iran was able to send countless drones to Israel and attack the Iron Dome. The lone casualties involved Israeli missile shrapnel hitting a Palestinian home and killing a child. Typical.

1 billion dollars was spent on Israel's defense. The perfect money laundering.

The war is scripted. It is not real. World War 3 is being used as an excuse to bring down western civilization in favor of eastern technocratic civilization. They're playing people against each other while all of the global governments rub their hands together in collusion.

We are seeing a rise of censorship, fear of conscription, threats of terror attacks. The military industrial complex has created all of the competing enemies in order to script out a collapse of human civilization in favor of robotic technocratic civilization.

The war isn't between countries. The war is on YOU.

Who benefits from Iran attacking Israel? Who benefits from Iran seizing cargo ships as the US blows them up? Isn't it obvious at this point?





We must get prepared now or face the consequences of yet another fake world war. Much like the last two were started by false flag attacks and lead to massive consequences to human freedom worldwide, the third world war will do the same times ten with current technologies. Humanity has been weakened so overwhelmingly in the past 80 years that it's not shocking to think that a world war would shatter what's left of our current civilization.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4pl4i6-ww3-and-the-war-for-humanity-iran-false-flag-on-israel-exposed-who-benefits.html