THE BRITISH TORTOISE SUPER HEAVY TANK IN WAR THUNDER WATCH VISIBILITY SETTINGS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This crazy block of British Steel was designed as a breakthrough tank and was never needed. Only 6 were built and they are very slow and VERY heavy. Unfortunately I face more modern tanks and do not do so well. I show em as I play em! This vid gets heavy and a little long at the end as I decide to stick around and help out my team, and we win!