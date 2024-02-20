Military-Grade Censorship & Manipulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democracy Inverted
* We just got our clearest evidence yet that Americans are being censored and manipulated at the highest levels of government.
* Tucker Carlson interviewed former State Department cyber-employee Mike Benz.
* He exposed how the Pentagon censors and manipulates the American people.
Redacted News | Tucker Carlson Just Exposed Something Incredibly Terrifying Inside The U.S. (20 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4eggj3-tucker-carlson-just-exposed-something-incredibly-terrifying-inside-the-u.s..html