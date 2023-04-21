⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 21, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 April 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Timkovka, and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).





💥 In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Liman Pervy, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ An ammunition depot was annihilated close to Kislovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun were eliminated in this direction during the day.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chernopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.





◽️ Airborne Troops have been impeding the attempts of the enemy to counterattack on the flanks, and support the assault detachments to take control over the city.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye, Chasov Yar, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The Russian aviation made 8 sotries to support the assault detachments. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 69 fire missions.





◽️ Up to 310 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonoye.





◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 65th Mechanised Brigade and 44th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed close to Gulyapole and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ During the day in these directions the enemy suffered losses of up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 10 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 94 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 135 areas during the day.





◽️ A fuel depot for military hardware of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted three HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.





◽️ In addition, three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed in the areas of Opytnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Reshetilovskoye (Zaporozhye region), and Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 411 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,782 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,773 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,091 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,633 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,650 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.