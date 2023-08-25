Former President Trump's Fourth Arraignment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Trump Attorney Jordan Sekulow breaks down fmr President Trump's fourth arraignment, this time in Georgia, and whether there will be a mug shot.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html