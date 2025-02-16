© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In "Beyond the Strawman," we follow the journey of a man who breaks free from the chains of a false identity, reclaiming his personal sovereignty and freedom. This powerful visual storytelling is set against the backdrop of stunning landscapes and symbolic imagery, representing the protagonist’s transition from legal bondage to a life of self-empowerment. by Axe Hatchett.