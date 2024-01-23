Create New Account
Angel Of Death: False Flag Plot
Son of the Republic
The U.S. State Department’s Relentless Plan To Control Russia

* Victoria Nuland is the real president of Ukraine.

* S/he is so desperate for NATO troops to enter Ukraine and continue this proxy war against Russia that s/he’s willing to attack/destroy a nuclear power plant, mass-murder people with radioactivity and blame Russia.

* If you know about Nuland and the [deep state] government s/he works for, this is a distinct possibility.

* Independent journalist Gonzalo Lira — who was arrested and left to die in his jail cell by Nuland’s forces — did an excellent job describing Nuland and the U.S. agenda in Ukraine.

* If this is true, expect a major push to take control of Ukraine before it’s too late.


WATCH:

Angel Of Death: Who Is Victoria Nuland?

Angel Of Death Victoria Nuland Given Promotion For Starting Ukraine War

Victoria Nuland & The Left’s Protected Class


Reese Reports | 23 January 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65af98da4b8bcd1b76fb8466

false flagcorruptionrussiadeep statenew world ordercabalglobalismcoupukraineprovocationhuman sacrificenatogreg reesedemocidemass murderendless warworld warkhazariaaggressionwar machinegreat resetvictoria nulandgonzalo lirapuppet regimeanti-humanism

