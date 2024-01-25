Elon Musk: Government Is The Ultimate Corporation
Elon Musk: Elon Musk: "Government is the ultimate corporation... It's a corporation that's a monopoly. It can't go bankrupt unless the country goes bankrupt. And has monopoly on violence. How much more do you want to give to the world's biggest corporation?"
