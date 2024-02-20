Sudden Deaths Accelerating? Tipping Point on Horizon w/ Dr. Makis

Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.

Dr. William Makis, expert in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology, joins the program to share his incredible experience creating much more effective cancer treatments only to see his work be taken over and shut down by Canada. Fortunately, top cancer institutions in the United States do allow his life saving treatments, but only at stage 4, not initially which would ease suffering, cost less and be more effective. Makis also is on the front lines exposing the sudden deaths occurring all over the world. You can learn more about Dr. William Makis at https://substack.com/@makismd





