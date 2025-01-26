The Book of Enoch - Chapter 17-23 Part B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is our Bible Study Discussion after our Enoch 17-23 Bible Study
Topics touched on include:
How Jesus made captivity captive
The plasma moon mirrors the earth
Why does God seem so harsh on the Fallen Angels?
NASA's plans for 2025
Uploading consciousness to a digital universe
You shall know them by their fruits