How They Control Society by Manipulating the Music Industry - Alan Watt

In Memory of Alan Watt

https://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/articles/In_Memory_of_Alan_Watt.html

"When you can break through this System with all of the sciences behind it and the Wisdom of the Ages that's meant to keep you in a mental straitjacket from birth 'til death -- When you've overcome that, you've overcome the world, and you can go on from there."

- Alan Watt

"This Is Your Brain on Music describes the components of music, such as timbre, rhythm, pitch, and harmony and ties them to neuroanatomy, neurochemistry, cognitive psychology, and evolution, while also making these topics accessible to nonexpert readers by avoiding the use of scientific jargon. One particular focus of the book is on cognitive models of categorization and expectation, and how music exploits these cognitive processes."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_Is_Your_Brain_on_Music

https://vigilantcitizenforums.com/threads/lookout-mountain-lab.3788/

Mirrored - MediaGiant

