11-17-2024

2 Corinthians 1:2-5 How To Have Complete Peace In Your Life

Intro: We truly live in perilous times. Evil has become worse and worse. We are being deceived and lied to by the media, the government and Pharma. How can we live in confidence not knowing who we can trust? We are in the last of the last days….what did you think the last days would look like? Adrian Rogers said “the world is getting gloriously dark.” Another said “the world is not falling apart, It’s falling into place.” If we look at things God’s way through His word we can have complete peace in these times.