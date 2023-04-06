The De-dollarization Thing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Price Of Sanctions: Countries Are Rejecting The $
* The U.S. dollar has been the currency of the world.
* The end of $ dominance will be awful for all.
* Sanctions against Russia have been a failure — or a malevolent success?
* We did not hurt Russia; we only hurt ourselves.
* Dollars are starting to look much less appealing.
* Chinese currency is becoming a lot more attractive.
* [Bidan] has depleted our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
* The end of the U.S. dollar means economic collapse.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-war-against-russia-last-war-afford-fight
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 April 2023