© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage of the third damaged Abrams. All three are in the Avdeevka direction.
ADDING:
Spetznaz (conflicting reports as to whether it was the 3rd or 24th Spetznaz) and 15th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 🅾️ group took out a third Abrams tank near Berydichi village near Avdeevka.
The Ukrainians lost another Abrams and M1150 engineering vehicle near the village a few days ago. These vehicles belong to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU.