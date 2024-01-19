Create New Account
CBDCs | "130 Countries Are Exploring CBDCs, 98% of Global GDP Is Exploring CBDCs, 64 Countries Are In Advanced Phases of Exploration." - 1/18/24
Central Bank Digital Currencies | "130 Countries Are Exploring CBDCs, 98% of Global GDP Is Exploring CBDCs, 64 Countries Are In Advanced Phases of Exploration." - 1/18/24 "As Your President I Will Never Allow the Creation of CBDCs." - Trump

clay clarkcbdcthrivetime show

