NFL star killed by VAXX poison injections (probable)
2001 views • 04/26/2023

The NFL has added a COVID-19 vaccination incentive for players, threatening forfeits and the loss of game checks if an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes an unresolvable disruption.

Roger Goodell informed clubs of the new policy Thursday.
twitter DOT com/SportsCenter/status/1418287069240172546
12:09 PM · Jul 22, 2021

###

Days after and it’s still not registering that we’ll never see you walk thru the door again , never have the chance to ask you to pick up a last minute liquor order , never have the chance to tell you the last couple of orders of lamb chops we need to sell and are not for you to eat , never have the chance to just laugh with you . It’s so much that we all will miss about you again. The fact that you’re one of the few people NOBODY had the energy to dislike says a lot about who you were as a person . The impact you had on @cloudsouthend , others , and the world will truly be a void and irreplaceable . The memories you left us with will forever be remembered and the smile you blessed us with will forever be uplifting as we “love what we do and do what we love” while doing it .
WE LOVE YOU @98chrissmith
April 19 at 6:12 AM
@cloudsouthend

###

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- who owns the XFL -- shared his condolences on social media ... saying, "I was so sorry to hear this news."
"Heartbroken for Chris' family. Our entire XFL universe sends it love, light and strength to the Smith family. Stay strong. We are here."
Chris Smith -- a former NFL defensive end who was playing in the XFL this season -- has passed away, according to his agent. He was only 31.
NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the devastating news via Twitter on Tuesday, sending condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.
"Rest in Peace Chris," Rosenhaus tweeted. "We will miss you."
Details surrounding his passing are unknown at this time.
tmz DOT com/2023/04/18/chris-smith-nfl-defensive-end-dead-xfl/

Mirrored - bootcamp

nflvaccinechris smith
