Culture War | Government Transparency and Accountability | Guest: Grant Miller | Tulsa City Councilman | Local Action Makes a National Impact | Open Meetings Act | Open Records Act

Our guest today shares how living with his grandmother, watching Fox News and the war in Iraq unfold, caused him to lean toward public service which he pursued through the Army and local Law Enforcement. He later attended and graduated from law school and then decided to get off the internet and serve on the Tulsa City Council. He is a proponent for transparency and open meetings so that constituents can hear discussions about city business and potential laws that will be passed. Even though Grant has received push back from the Council about the inefficiency of allowing city business conversations to be heard prior to the City Council meetings, he still advocates for this because he says they deserve to know every single element of what goes into decisions on how to spend their money. He explains that it is not just decisions about money that is the concern but also decisions that relate to city policies, ordinance changes, and imminent domain issues. He concludes by reminding us that more people agree with us than don’t and that we shouldn’t be afraid but need to work together.





Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

https://www.tulsacouncil.org/district-5





https://www.facebook.com/100069288996627/posts/pfbid02F427jaArpJGEwUeJdUHvvSXE9G8z9Uc8eVaJLfFcoDoa4mMmu4p8c4XcpRydQXKql/?d=n





www.momsonamission.net



