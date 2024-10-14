© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRUSADE OF PRAYERS
Crusade Prayer (33) Seal of the Living God
O My God, My loving Father, I accept with love and gratitude Your Divine Seal of Protection. Your Divinity encompasses my body and soul for eternity.
I bow in humble thanksgiving and offer my deep love and loyalty to You, my Beloved Father.
I beg you to protect me and my loved ones with this special Seal and I pledge My Life to Your service forever and ever.
I love you, dear Father.
I console you in these times, dear Father.
I offer You the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly beloved Son in atonement for the sins of the world and for the salvation of all Your children.
Amen.https://mdmlastprophet.com/crusade-prayer-33-seal-of-the-living-god-say-everyday/