Satellite imagery shows the aftermath of a joint strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian defense production facilities involved in the development of the Sapsan Tactical Ballistic Missile System, thwarting Western plans, FSB said on Thursday. Footage released by FSB and the Russian Ministry of Defense on August 14, 2025, shows destruction at a mysterious ballistic missile design bureau, production plant, and assembly plant within the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. The data obtained by FSB allows Russia to determine the destruction of the factories producing the long-range missiles, with a range of between 500 km and 750 km, built with the assistance of a Western European country and reportedly funded by Germany, intended to deliver devastating strikes deep into Russian territory. It should be noted that the images also show damage from the strikes throughout the entire duration of the Special Military Operation.

The Ministry of Defense released a compilation of videos throughout July showing massive, grouped strikes with precision weapons against design bureaus, rocket fuel production plants, and missile assembly plants within the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, linked to the Sapsan missile production site. According to intelligence obtained by FSB, as a result of a joint operation between FSB and the Ministry of Defense, the targets are the Pavlohrad Chemical Plant in Dnepropetrovsk Region as the Ukraine's only solid fuel production facility, the chemical plant's reserve facility (PХZ) in Vakalenchuk village of Zhytomyr Region, where the evacuation order for the plant's production and warehouses was issued, Shostka State Plant “Zvezda” in Sumy Region, and Shostka State Research Institute of Chemical Products.

In fact, Sapsan missile is no longer a mystery to Russian FSB since 2024, long before Zelensky's announcement on May 28, 2025 without naming the missile. According to recordings of conversations in 2024, the planned production rate of 200 Sapsan missiles per month was recorded. FSB managed to access surveillance cameras at the production plant, and days before the first Sapsan launches were scheduled toward Russian cities with NATO authorization, Russia destroyed the production sites to prevent threats from Kiev. Germany funding for Sapsan is yet another demonstration of Europe's complicity in this war. They have now lost a key project, and with it, another illusion of a "game changer." Former Yuzhmash CEO Smolenko said Ukraine's only option is medium- and short-range missiles like the Sapsan, with a range of up to 900 km.

