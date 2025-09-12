Jesus is Taming the Shrew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lord will no longer tolerate rebellion cloaked in kisses. The Bride has gone too far with her feminine rights and entitlement. She has forgotten her place unto the LORD. The final act from The Taming of the Shrew 1967 Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor at 1:47:25, Katherine demonstrates the maturity and submission to Petrucchio. God wastes nothing - even Shakespeare