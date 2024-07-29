⚡️Mass protests involving IOF military and reservists began in Israel after military police investigators arrested 10 IDF reservists

⚡️Mass protests involving military and reservists began in Israel after military police investigators arrested 10 IDF reservists who were guarding Hamas prisoners at the Sde Taiman military base.

The arrests came after one of the Hamas members was taken from the base to hospital with a torn anus.

Reservists are suspected of torture.

According to Israeli media, clashes began at the site between IDF soldiers and investigators, 10 fighters barricaded themselves, the rest refused to hand them over and threatened to stop guarding the Hamas fighters.

“Gone are the days when people come and tell us to cozy up to terrorists and arrest fighters,” the soldiers said.





Hundreds of reservists, military personnel and ordinary people are heading to the military base to prevent the fighters from being arrested.

As Israeli public pages write, protesters broke through the fence of the base in Sde Taiman.

The army command is going to declare the territory of the base and around it a closed military zone to prevent civil protests.

Yesterday, Israel's security cabinet held a meeting (https://www.gov.il/he/pages/event-assessment280724) to discuss options for a forceful response to the recent shelling of the settlement of Majdal Shams, in which more than ten civilians were killed.

According to some Israeli media reports, at least two possible scenarios were considered: either a series of intensive strikes against Hezbollah positions, or a ground operation involving an Israeli Defense Forces incursion into southern Lebanon.

🔻The office of Benjamin Netanyahu stated (https://www.ynet.co.il/news/article/r17j7nqfc) that the response would be "limited but painful". The prime minister and defense minister were also authorized to decide how and when to retaliate against the Shiite group.

In other words, from this point on, plans regarding the "Lebanese issue" will no longer need to be discussed in the cabinet, and all decisions will be made directly by Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the Israeli defense establishment, Yoav Gallant.

❗️Most likely, the current ultra-Orthodox authorities will limit themselves to massive strikes on Lebanon. This will not require truly large-scale costs compared to a ground operation and, at the same time, will allow them to maintain a certain degree of face in the eyes of ordinary citizens demanding retribution.

Moreover, a large-scale intervention in Lebanon would require the deployment of a very large strike force, which the Israelis are not yet able to create amid the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.

