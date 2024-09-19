© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Current Situation Sept 2024
عائلة ابو حمزة@Abu_hamza_R
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxaZRZwmyRk
جوله بشوارع مدينة الذهب الأحمر شمال قطاع غزة
Sept 11 2024
A tour of the streets of the Red Gold City in the northern Gaza Strip
ابو حمزة الشوربجي@Ahmadsjr
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Pjkoo5y9ks&t
Sept 11 2024
مبادرة توزيع معجنات في شمال غزة مخيم جباليا بنفقة محمد سلام محمد رضا بارك الله فيه
An initiative to distribute pastries in northern Gaza, Jabalia Camp, at the expense of Muhammad Salam Muhammad Reda, may God bless him
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjM2Oya_iBg
Sept 16 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esC5clodjVo
Sept 19 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDoG9fH62wo&t
الشيف تهاني قاعود
@tuhani-50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDoG9fH62wo&t
Sept 13 2024
🇵🇸 بتبرع كريم من الأخت كريمة صدقة جارية عن روح امها وصلاح🤲 شكراً المغرب
With a generous donation from sister Karima, ongoing charity for the soul of her mother and Salah 🤲 Thank you Morocco